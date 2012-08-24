FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico central banker warns of hit from U.S. fiscal cliff
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Mexico central banker warns of hit from U.S. fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico could suffer a significant hit from the looming U.S. “fiscal cliff”, Mexican central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

In a presentation to economists published on the central bank’s website, Sanchez pointed to estimates from the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that massive U.S. government spending cuts and tax hikes due next year could lead to negative growth in 2013.

“To the extent that this leads to a slowing in industrial production in this country, the impact on the Mexican economy could be significant,” Sanchez said in the presentation.

Sanchez also said policymakers would be vigilant for signs of second-round inflation effects stemming from a current spike in fresh food prices. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.