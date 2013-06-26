Mexico central banker: local market reaction to Fed "orderly"

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican financial markets have so far reacted in an orderly way to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding stimulus, Banco de Mexico board member Manuel Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Sanchez said macroprudential measures aimed at softening the impact of capital flows might fall short, meaning policymakers must remain alert.

“Such policies can hardly be sufficient; hence authorities should remain vigilant,” he said, according to slides prepared for a speech delivered in Switzerland.