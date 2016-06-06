FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 5-Mexico ruling party on back foot in regional vote - early results
June 5, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 5-Mexico ruling party on back foot in regional vote - early results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts with early results)
    By Dave Graham
    XALAPA, Mexico, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's ruling party
looked primed for a significant setback in regional elections on
Sunday, losing ground to the opposition due to widespread anger
over corruption and gang violence in a race that may set the
tone for a 2018 presidential vote.
    Early tallies showed President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, could lose control of
several states in 12 gubernatorial contests, including two of
its historic bastions in the Gulf of Mexico.
    The elections pose a major test for PRI hopes of retaining
the presidency in 2018 in the face of deep discontent over graft
scandals and a sluggish economy that have made a fiery leftist
former mayor of Mexico City looking like the man to beat.
    The PRI held nine of the 12 states heading into Sunday's
vote, but early results showed it may lose some states it has
run for the past 80 years and win just four of the 12. The
conservative National Action Party (PAN) looked set to be the
big winner, with an early lead in six states.
    The biggest prize on offer is oil-rich Veracruz, the third
most-populous state, which has been long dominated by a few
families since the PRI took control in the decades following
Mexico's 1910 revolution.
    Early results showed the party of two-time presidential
runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador leading in the state.
    A win by Cuitlahuac Garcia of the new leftist National
Regeneration Movement, or Morena party, would give Lopez Obrador
a strong platform for a run for the presidency in 2018. 
    Turf wars between gangs, mounting debts and allegations of
corruption turned Veracruz into a liability for Pena Nieto.
    There were scattered reports of violence and fraud in the
state, a common complaint in Mexican elections, where party
campaigners often go door to door with gifts and incentives to
entice poorer voters in particular to back their candidates. 
    A government agency charged with investigating electoral
crimes said it had received hundreds of complaints by telephone
and email. The opposition campaigns in Veracruz both accused the
PRI of trying to intimidate their supporters and rig the vote.
    
    CORRUPTION "REALLY BAD"
    The PAN said one of its mayors in Acajete, Veracruz, had his
home attacked. Media showed the building on fire.
    "We're seeing a climate of persecution against the
opposition in Veracruz," PAN spokesman Fernando Rodriguez said.
"Veracruz has a very authoritarian, very violent, very
repressive governor and today ... they're still showing that."
    Accused by critics of presiding over rampant impunity and
misuse of public funds, Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte has
become such a lightning rod for anger that PRI candidate Hector
Yunes has said he was "embarrassed" to be in the same party.
    Duarte, who cannot seek re-election, has denied wrongdoing.
    Since Duarte took office, Veracruz's debt has more than
doubled to 46 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) according to official
data, although other estimates put the figure far higher.
    The state has also become notorious for violent crime and
the killing of journalists. 
    Pedro Rivera, a 49-year-old entrepreneur in Xalapa backing
the PAN, said many of his friends had been robbed or kidnapped
and that graft was worse than ever.
    "There's always been a lot of corruption, but this time's
it's been really bad," he said.

    
 (Additional reporting by Noe Torres, Liz Diaz, Natalie
Schachar, Anna Yukhananov and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by
Simon Gardner, Bill Rigby and Simon Cameron-Moore)

