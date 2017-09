MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s rulers should listen to the message from voters after regional elections in which his ruling party was handed a solid drubbing, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday.

Pena Nieto’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, lost several bastions in Sunday’s regional elections to the center-right opposition, underscoring anger at his failure to crack down on corruption and quell gang violence. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)