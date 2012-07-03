UPDATE 2-Mexico's Elektra sues stock exchange for damages

* Elektra seeks unspecified damages for Bolsa index changes

* Elektra share price down more than 60 percent year to date

* Shares up 4.05 pct on Tuesday on news of lawsuit

July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Elektra is suing the country’s stock exchange for damages after its share price plummeted earlier this year because of index methodology changes, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores said in a statement on Tuesday.

Elektra, a supermarket and banking chain, claims its share price was hurt by changes that the Bolsa made to the way it calculates its IPC index, ac cording to the statement.

Shares of Elektra are largely held by retail and broadcast mogul Ricardo Salinas and his family, and the low percentage of freely available shares has made trading in Elektra particularly volatile.

Elektra shares nearly tripled in value last year, contributing to the $9.2 billion gain in net wealth that catapulted Salinas to No. 37 on Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s billionaires.

But the shares have fallen more than 60 percent since Reuters first reported in January that the company was using a type of derivative known as an equity swap to cash in on its rising share price and whi ch had the effect of further reducing its shares available in the open market.

The Mexican exchange said in April that it would change its index methodology to reflect c ompanies’ f ree float excluding such derivatives.

Index provider MSCI in May removed Elektra from its MSCI Mexico Index, further denting the company’s share price.

The chain’s shares have recovered slightly in recent weeks since it said it closed some of its derivatives contracts, in a move traders said could help it hold onto its place in the Bolsa’s IPC index.

Elektra shares rose 4.05 percent on Tuesday to 551.73 after newspapers first reported news of the court case.

A spokesman for Elektra declined to comment on the case.

Judge Josefina Rosey, who is overseeing the case in a Mexico City civil court, declined to give further details in an email to Reuters.

The Bolsa statement said Elektra is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.