Elementia says to buy Lafarge stake in joint tie-up in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Elementia, an industrial conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday it would buy the stake held by France’s Lafarge in the joint cement tie-up the companies have in Mexico.

Elementia will acquire the 47 pct stake held by Lafarge in Cementos Fortaleza, the company said in a statement. The purchase would give Elementia complete control of the tie-up which the two companies sealed at the start of last year. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)