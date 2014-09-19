FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elementia says to buy Lafarge stake in joint tie-up in Mexico
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Elementia says to buy Lafarge stake in joint tie-up in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Elementia, an industrial conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday it would buy the stake held by France’s Lafarge in the joint cement tie-up the companies have in Mexico.

Elementia will acquire the 47 pct stake held by Lafarge in Cementos Fortaleza, the company said in a statement. The purchase would give Elementia complete control of the tie-up which the two companies sealed at the start of last year. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

