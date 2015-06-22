FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico details $9.8 bln in pipeline and electricity project tenders
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 22, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico details $9.8 bln in pipeline and electricity project tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national electricity company CFE said on Monday it will tender 24 power projects, covering major natural gas pipelines to electricity generation and distribution, worth a combined investment of 150 billion pesos ($9.79 billion).

The projects aim to enable Mexico to import more bountiful and cheap natural gas from the United States via both onshore and offshore pipelines, given output from Mexican national oil and gas company Pemex has not kept up with demand over the past decade.

The plan, parts of which have previously been announced, also involves nine electricity distribution projects designed to lower Mexico’s long-standing high rate of power theft, plus another four power generational projects.

The electricity generation plants will tap wind, combined-cycle natural gas, geothermal and as well as internal combustion systems. ($1 = 15.3294 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
