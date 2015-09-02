FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's president says will introduce new energy investment vehicle
#Energy
September 2, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's president says will introduce new energy investment vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that his government would soon introduce a new investment vehicle on the stock exchange aimed at tapping markets to fund energy infrastructure projects.

Pena Nieto mentioned the creation of Fibra E in his annual address to the nation.

Reuters reported last week that finance authorities are putting the finishing touches on rules for the vehicles, which will be similar to American “Master Limited Partnerships” (MLP). (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

