UPDATE 1-New carbon trading market unlikely to come in December -IEA
#Energy
September 28, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-New carbon trading market unlikely to come in December -IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Major talks on climate change this December are unlikely to yield an agreement to create a new global carbon trading market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said he did not expect a breakthrough during the Paris talks on efforts to establish a global carbon price.

“And without it being truly global, it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Birol said, explaining that “different countries have different views” when asked to account for his skepticism.

Nonetheless, Birol was optimistic that the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 conference would agree to measures that would make businesses less inclined to use carbon-based pollutants.

That could include financial incentives to promote the use of low carbon technologies, the IEA chief said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
