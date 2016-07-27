FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key energy policy maker in Mexico to step down this week -sources
July 27, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Key energy policy maker in Mexico to step down this week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's deputy energy minister for hydrocarbons, Lourdes Melgar, a key player behind the country's 3-year-old energy reform, will step down from her post at the end of the week, two sources with knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday.

Melgar, who previously served as deputy energy minister for electricity, will leave the government as it continues to implement the reform, including a series of oil auctions designed to lure investment and reverse a decade-long slide in crude production.

The reform ended national oil company Pemex's decades-long monopoly and clears the way for private companies to begin operating on their own. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Bill Trott)

