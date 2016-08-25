FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico energy regulator names firms qualified for deep-water tender
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

Mexico energy regulator names firms qualified for deep-water tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator
said on Wednesday that 26 companies had qualified to participate
in the country's deep-water oil tender in December, the jewel in
the crown of a landmark energy sector opening.
    Of the 26 companies that have qualified for the so-called
Round 1.4 tender, 16 are operators, including state-owned oil
giant Pemex, and 10 are financial partners, the
National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said on Twitter.
    Any consortia that form will be revealed on Nov. 28, the CNH
said.
    Below is the list of companies that have qualified:
 Atlantic Rim México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
 BHP Billiton Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de
 R.L. de C.V.
 BP Exploration México, S.A. de C.V.
 Chevron Energía de México S. de R.L. de C.V.
 China Offshore Oil Corporation E&P Mexico, S.A.P.I.
 de C.V.
 Eni México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
 ExxonMobil Exploración y Producción México S. de R.L.
 de C.V.
 Galp Energía E&P BBV.
 Hess México Oil and Gas, S. de R.L. de C.V.
 Inpex Corporation
 Lukoil International Upstream Holding B.V.
 Mitsubishi Corporation
 Mitsui & Co. Ltd
 Murphy Sur S. de R.L. de C.V.
 NBL México, INC
 ONGC Videsh Limited
 PC Carigali México Operations, S.A. de C.V.
 Petro-Canada (International) Holdings B.V.
 Petróleo Brasileiro México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
 Petróleos Mexicanos
 Repsol Exploración México, S.A. de C.V.
 Ophir Mexico HoldingsLimited
 Shell Exploración y Extracción de México, S.A. de
 C.V.
 Sierra O&G Exploración y Producción, S. de R.L. de
 C.V.
 Statoil E&P México, S.A. de C.V.
 Total E&P México, S.A. de C.V.
 
 (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.