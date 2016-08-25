Mexico energy regulator names firms qualified for deep-water tender

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator said on Wednesday that 26 companies had qualified to participate in the country's deep-water oil tender in December, the jewel in the crown of a landmark energy sector opening. Of the 26 companies that have qualified for the so-called Round 1.4 tender, 16 are operators, including state-owned oil giant Pemex, and 10 are financial partners, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said on Twitter. Any consortia that form will be revealed on Nov. 28, the CNH said. Below is the list of companies that have qualified: Atlantic Rim México, S. de R.L. de C.V. BHP Billiton Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. BP Exploration México, S.A. de C.V. Chevron Energía de México S. de R.L. de C.V. China Offshore Oil Corporation E&P Mexico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Eni México, S. de R.L. de C.V. ExxonMobil Exploración y Producción México S. de R.L. de C.V. Galp Energía E&P BBV. Hess México Oil and Gas, S. de R.L. de C.V. Inpex Corporation Lukoil International Upstream Holding B.V. Mitsubishi Corporation Mitsui & Co. Ltd Murphy Sur S. de R.L. de C.V. NBL México, INC ONGC Videsh Limited PC Carigali México Operations, S.A. de C.V. Petro-Canada (International) Holdings B.V. Petróleo Brasileiro México, S. de R.L. de C.V. Petróleos Mexicanos Repsol Exploración México, S.A. de C.V. Ophir Mexico HoldingsLimited Shell Exploración y Extracción de México, S.A. de C.V. Sierra O&G Exploración y Producción, S. de R.L. de C.V. Statoil E&P México, S.A. de C.V. Total E&P México, S.A. de C.V. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Sandra Maler)