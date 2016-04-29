FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico Senate names new commissioners to energy regulators
April 29, 2016 / 3:20 AM / a year ago

Mexico Senate names new commissioners to energy regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate on Thursday named new commissioners to the country’s two energy regulators and a new independent adviser for national oil company Pemex.

The Senate chose two new commissioners for oil regulator CNH, Hector Moreira and Gaspar Franco. Moreira replaces former commissioner Edgar Rangel, who died suddenly last month.

For Mexico’s energy regulator CRE, the Senate selected Guillermo Garcia Alcocer as president and Luis Guillermo Pineda as a commissioner.

The commissioners were selected from lists of candidates that President Enrique Pena Nieto had sent to the Senate.

The senators also named Felipe Duarte as an independent adviser to Pemex, on the recommendation of Pena Nieto. Duarte replaces Jaime Lomelin Guillen, who resigned from his position in February 2015 because of a conflict of interest.

The appointments come amid implementation of historic reform that has ended Pemex’s decades-long monopoly in Mexico.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Tom Hogue

