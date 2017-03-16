FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Mexico to redo open season energy auction hit by 'problems'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 5 months ago

Mexico to redo open season energy auction hit by 'problems'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico has postponed an auction of part of state oil company Pemex's excess capacity for transport and fuel storage due to "methodological problems", the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and Pemex said in a joint statement late on Wednesday.

The auction is aimed at allowing new participants to enter the recently opened fuel market, as Mexico moves away from an energy industry dominated by former state-owned monopolies and draws up new rules for the more open energy markets.

The auction for excess capacity in the northeastern states of Sonora and Baja California will be redone before the end of March and companies that had prequalified for the initial auction will be allowed to participate, the statement said.

Auction results were initially set to be announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.