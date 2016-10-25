FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico marketing dual tranche eight and 15-year euro
October 25, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

Mexico marketing dual tranche eight and 15-year euro

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - United Mexican States has started marketing a new long eight-year euro and a tap of its 3.375% euro note due November 2031, according to a lead bank.

Initial price thoughts on the benchmark January 2025 tranche are 140bp-145bp over mid-swaps, and 2.45% area on the 15-year tranche.

Bookrunners on the SEC-registered unsecured deal are BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Santander.

Expected ratings on the transaction are A3 negative/BBB+ negative/BBB+ stable. The deal is expected to price later today.

Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers

