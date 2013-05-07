FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas tanker truck explodes outside Mexico City, kills 18
May 7, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Gas tanker truck explodes outside Mexico City, kills 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early Tuesday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 36 others, the minister of public security in the State of Mexico said.

Fifteen vehicles and 20 houses were hit by the early morning blast, the official, Salvador Neme, said via Twitter.

Television footage showed burned out vehicles and debris strewn all over the highway on the edge of the capital.

In January, a massive explosion at the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in downtown Mexico City claimed dozens of lives. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

