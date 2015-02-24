FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican foreign direct investment falls by one third in 2014
February 24, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican foreign direct investment falls by one third in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) to Mexico slipped by almost 36 percent to $22.6 billion in 2014 after a record 2013, Economy Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The United States was the biggest contributor to FDI in Mexico last year, with $6.5 billion, followed by Spain with $4.1 billion and Canada with $2.4 billion, according to the data.

During the fourth quarter of 2014, FDI reached $5.6 billion, up 4.2 percent from the same period in 2013, the ministry said.

In 2013, boosted by Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev’s acquisition of Mexican beer giant Grupo Modelo, FDI to Latin America’s no. 2 economy reached $35.2 billion. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Grant McCool)

