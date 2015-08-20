FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico foreign direct investment rises 135 pct in Q2
August 20, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico foreign direct investment rises 135 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico soared to $5.42 billion in the second quarter, up 135 percent from the same period last year, according to preliminary figures released by the economy ministry on Thursday.

The ministry said in the first six months of the year, FDI rose about 41 percent to $13.75 billion compared to the first half of last year.

The United States accounted for about 50 percent of the total FDI in the first half of the year, followed by Spain, Japan and the Netherlands.

Over 40 percent of the funds in the first half flowed into the manufacturing sector, with 19 percent destined for media and about 14 percent into financial services. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

