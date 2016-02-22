CORRECTED-Mexico's foreign direct investment jumped by a quarter in 2015

(Corrects lead to reflect FDI investment was $28.382 billion in U.S. dollars, not pesos)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico rose by a fourth last year to reach $28.382 billion, the country’s economy ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Mexico’s FDI in 2014 totaled about $22.57 billion .

The ministry said the stronger 2015 FDI was due to U.S. telecoms company AT&T Inc paying more than $2 billion to acquire Mexican wireless operators Iusacell and Unefon, as well as the purchase of Vitro’s glass container business by U.S.-based Owens-Illinois Inc for about $2.15 billion.

The United States accounted for about 53 percent of total FDI last year, followed by Spain, Japan and the Germany. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)