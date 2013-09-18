FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico still wary of end to Fed stimulus- finmin
September 18, 2013 / 7:18 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico still wary of end to Fed stimulus- finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its stimulus program in place unchanged supports global markets, but Mexico still needs to be prepared for volatility when U.S. easy money policies end, Mexico’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“Without a doubt the continuance of the stimulus sends a signal of tranquility to markets, but we, all emerging markets, need to recognize that this stimulus cannot be permanent,” Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said at an event in Mexico City.

“Eventually, the withdrawal of stimulus will come, and we have to be prepared for the volatility this will imply,” he added.

