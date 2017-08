(Corrects to show Q3 2015 profit was 4.974 billion pesos, not 4.874 billion pesos)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Friday that its third-quarter net profit rose 34.5 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

It's net profit reached 6.691 billion pesos ($345 million) in the July to September period compared to 4.974 billion in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 19.382 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)