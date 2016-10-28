US STOCKS-Amazon, health stocks weigh on S&P, Nasdaq; Chevron lifts Dow
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.17 pct (Updates to open)
(Corrects to show Q3 2015 profit was 4.974 billion pesos, not 4.874 billion pesos)
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Friday that its third-quarter net profit rose 34.5 percent compared with the year-earlier period.
It's net profit reached 6.691 billion pesos ($345 million) in the July to September period compared to 4.974 billion in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 19.382 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
LONDON, Oct 28 Uber should no longer treat its drivers as self-employed, a British tribunal ruled on Friday, in a decision which threatens the taxi app's business model by forcing it to pay the minimum wage and offer holiday entitlement.
* Allergan introduces restasis multidose (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05%, a new delivery system for the one and only FDA approved treatment to help patients produce more of their own tears