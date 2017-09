MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in third-quarter profit.

The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa, reported a profit of 4.974 billion pesos ($294 million), compared to a profit of 4.806 billion pesos in the year earlier quarter.