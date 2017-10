MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit rose 77 percent. The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with the Coca-Cola Co, said profit climbed to 9.661 billion pesos ($751 million) in the October-December period from 5.446 billion pesos a year earlier.