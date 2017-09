MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Thursday that total capital expenditure at the group level could reach $1.35 billion in 2014.

The company told a conference call that investment at its Coca-Cola Femsa joint venture could reach $850 million in 2014, with $450 million in its convenience store division Femsa Comercio and $50 million for logistics.