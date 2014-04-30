FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports lower first-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports lower first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on revenue, background on company)

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer and bottler Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 5 percent as its main bottling business Coke Femsa paid more on debt and its share of Heineken’s profit was hurt by one-time charges.

The company, which operates convenience store chain Oxxo and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with the Coca Cola Co, reported a profit of 2.488 billion pesos ($190.5 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared to 2.613 billion pesos a year earlier.

A pickup in sales of still beverages including water and new Oxxo store openings helped revenue climb 14.3 percent to 64.228 billion pesos, the company said.

Femsa holds a 20 percent stake in Heineken, the world’s third-largest brewer, after selling its beer business to the Dutch company in 2010. Heineken said its first-quarter profit fell to EUR143 million from EUR 227 million in the first quarter of 2013.

Femsa’s bottling business Coke Femsa earlier on Wednesday also reported a lower first-quarter profit on higher debt costs.

$1 = 13.06 pesos at end March Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.