FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie's Mexican REIT plans to issue new certificates
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Macquarie's Mexican REIT plans to issue new certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said on Wednesday it plans to issue up to 300 million new tradeable certificates, an outlay that could be worth some $600 million at current prices.

Fibra Macquarie said a meeting of its investors had agreed to the new issuance, which may be sold inside or outside Mexico or used to pay for transactions.

The investment trusts, known in Mexico as ‘fibras’, issue certificates that function much like shares on the local stock exchange, and allow investors to participate in Mexico’s property market without owning buildings.

Fibra Macquarie’s certificates closed at 26.29 pesos on Wednesday, implying a possible total outlay on the new issuance of some $603 million at current prices.

1 US dollar = 13.077 Mexican pesos Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.