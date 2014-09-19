FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican REIT Fibra Shop to raise up to $500 million
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican REIT Fibra Shop to raise up to $500 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Shop on Friday said it will sell up to 375 million certificates worth about $500 million on Mexico’s stock exchange to boost its buying power.

The REIT, which specializes in retail properties, said in a prospectus that the funds raised from the offer will be used to finance future acquisitions of shopping centers, development opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

Fibra Shop certificates closed at 17.64 Mexican pesos ($1.34) on Thursday. If the new certificates were to price at around that price, the total offering would be worth up to 6.615 billion Mexican pesos ($500 million).

The preliminary prospectus, filed with Mexico’s stock exchange, did not have details on the offering date or the price.

Fibra Shop made its debut on Mexico’s stock exchange in July last year in an initial public offering of $433 million in certificates. (1 US dollar = 13.2035 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.