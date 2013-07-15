FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Fibra Uno REIT pays $1.8 bln for commercial properties
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Fibra Uno REIT pays $1.8 bln for commercial properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno on Monday said it signed a deal to acquire a portfolio of commercial properties from MRP Group LP for 23.155 billion pesos ($1.81 billion).

Fibra Uno said in a statement with the Mexican stock exchange the deal includes 49 commercial properties, from which it expects to earn 1.768 billion pesos in annual revenue.

Fibra Uno was the first Mexican real estate investment trust that listed in 2011 and its certificates have risen nearly 130 percent since their debut. The shares were up 2.88 percent on Monday at 43.20 pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.