Mexico's Fibra Uno to acquire properties for $766 mln

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 18 properties for 14.3 billion pesos ($766 million), the company said on Thursday.

Spread across six states, the properties include industrial parks, hotels, and a large commercial center totaling 506,000 square meters (5,446,539 square feet) of rentable space.

The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in Mexico. ($1 = 18.6700 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Dave Graham)