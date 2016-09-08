FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mexico's Fibra Uno to acquire properties for $766 mln
September 8, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Fibra Uno to acquire properties for $766 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 18 properties for 14.3 billion pesos ($766 million), the company said on Thursday.

Spread across six states, the properties include industrial parks, hotels, and a large commercial center totaling 506,000 square meters (5,446,539 square feet) of rentable space.

The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in Mexico. ($1 = 18.6700 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Dave Graham)

