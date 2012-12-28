FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico fiscal deficit widens in November vs year ago
December 28, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico fiscal deficit widens in November vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 40.6 billion pesos ($3.13 billion) in November, up 17.4 percent in inflation-adjusted terms compared with the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The deficit from January through November totaled 204.5 billion pesos ($15.75 billion), but excluding spending on state oil monopoly Pemex, the government accumulated a surplus of 51.9 billion pesos ($4 billion), the ministry added.

Public sector revenue during the January-November period increased 7.6 percent to 3.216 trillion pesos ($247.58 billion), while net public spending was up 6.5 percent in real terms compared with the same 11-month period a year ago.

