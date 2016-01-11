FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico finance ministry primed for international uncertainty
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico finance ministry primed for international uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry is closely monitoring events and is primed to face uncertainty in international markets, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday.

“We are continuing with actions we have already taken and which have been working to introduce order to the markets,” he said. “The currency commission will continue to take timely measures to meet the needs of the currency market.”

Separately, Videgaray said that the ministry’s financial intelligence unit is working closely with the attorney general’s office on the case of recently recaptured drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.