FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's GDP growth slows to about 1 pct in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 4:15 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's GDP growth slows to about 1 pct in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy slowed markedly in the first quarter of this year, hit by a slowdown in the United States, the country’s finance ministry said late Tuesday.

Growth in the quarter dipped to about 1 percent for the quarter due to weaker economic growth in late 2012 in the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s public sector ran a March fiscal deficit of 13.7 billion pesos ($1.13 billion), roughly half the size of the budget deficit in the year-earlier period.

The Mexican economy eased in the fourth quarter last year to a 3.2 percent growth rate compared with the same period in 2011, though it grew twice as fast as in the prior quarter.

Last year, strong spending by Mexican consumers drove the acceleration, helping the economy to attain 3.9 percent growth for the year.

But a worrying fall in manufacturing raised concerns about resilience in the key export sector, and the economy is seen slowing to 3.5 percent in 2013, as the global slowdown weighs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.