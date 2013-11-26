FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's TV Azteca buys soccer club Atlas
November 26, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's TV Azteca buys soccer club Atlas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca on Monday bought the troubled Atlas soccer club for about $50 million, the club’s president, Eugenio Ruiz, said at a press conference.

The deal will ease the financial woes at the Guadalajara-based club, which was behind on payments to its players and managers.

TV Azteca, Mexico’s second-biggest broadcaster and owned by billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, already owns another soccer team, the Monarcas Morelia.

“A company with these characteristics guarantees that Atlas can continue being a top-level team that aspires to the championship,” said Ruiz.

Atlas was founded in 1916 and has won the title once, in 1951.

