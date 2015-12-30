Mexico's central bank sells $6 mln after peso slump

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday said it sold $6 million of $200 million offered in an auction after the peso weakened sharply and the small amount underscored thin liquidity at year-end.

The central bank said it sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 17.3788 pesos per dollar. The peso has slumped back near to a record low even after the central bank raised interest rates earlier this month to support the currency.

An auction is triggerd when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)