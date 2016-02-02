FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank says sells $200 mln in 2nd auction
February 2, 2016

Mexico central bank says sells $200 mln in 2nd auction

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Tuesday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in its second auction during the session after a sharp slump in the peso currency.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.4883 pesos per dollar.

The bank earlier sold $200 million after the peso weakened more than 1 percent from its fix rate in the previous session. A second auction was triggered by a 1.5 percent slide compared to Friday’s fix rate. Mexican markets were closed Monday for a holiday. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

