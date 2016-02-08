FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's central bank sells $200 mln in 2nd auction
February 8, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's central bank sells $200 mln in 2nd auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in its second auction during the session after a sharp slump in the peso currency.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.7292 pesos per dollar.

The bank earlier sold $200 million after the peso weakened more than 1 percent from its fix rate in the previous session. A second auction was triggered by a 1.5 percent slide compared to Friday’s fix rate. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Alistair Bell)

