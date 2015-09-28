FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico extends dollar auctions through end of Nov
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico extends dollar auctions through end of Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s FX commission on Monday said it would extend its current dollar auction regime, without any changes, through the end of November as the peso is battered by global market volatility.

Policymakers from the finance ministry and central bank said in a statement that they were watching global markets to see if they needed to adjust the program, which sells up to $400 million a day and was set to expire on Sept. 30.

A Reuters poll forecast Mexico would hold the program steady without changes even after the peso slumped to a record low last week. [ID: nL1N11Y0R4] (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Michael O‘Boyle)

