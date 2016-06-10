FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's peso tumbles to lowest since surprise rate hike in Feb
June 10, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Mexico's peso tumbles to lowest since surprise rate hike in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso tumbled on Friday as concerns that Britain could leave the European Union rocked riskier assets around the world, sinking to its weakest level since February, when Mexico used a surprise interest rate hike to defend its currency.

The dollar gained as much as 2.7 percent against the peso at 18.7425 per dollar, the Mexican currency’s lowest level since Feb. 17, when Mexico’s central bank made an unscheduled rate decision and intervenened directly in the foreign exchange market for the first time since 2009.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Jean Luis Arce

