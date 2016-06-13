FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico peso sinks to lowest since rate hike in Feb
June 13, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Mexico peso sinks to lowest since rate hike in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso tumbled on Monday to its weakest in nearly four months, sinking for the third session in a row and trading around levels last seen when Mexico used a surprise interest rate hike to defend its currency.

The peso sank nearly 0.8 percent to 18.78 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 17, when Mexico's central bank made an unscheduled rate decision and intervenened directly in the foreign exchange market for the first time since 2009.

The peso has shed about 3.5 percent in the last three sessions as concerns that Britain could leave the European Union rocked riskier assets around the world. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

