Mexico's Fresnillo to up spending by 12 pct

MONTERREY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Fresnillo, the world’s largest primary silver producer, will increase its investment this year by 12 percent from 2011 as it ups spending on exploration.

The total investment of about $800 million dollars includes roughly $360 million to explore deposits in Mexico and Peru, about $150 million for maintenance and the rest for new projects, Chief Executive Jaime Lomelin said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Mexico’s northern business city Monterrey, Lomelin repeated the company’s target of producing 41 million ounces of silver and about 400,000 ounces of gold this year in spite of the volatility in precious metal prices.

Fresnillo, controlled by Mexican miner Penoles, does not use hedges to cover its metal production and Lomelin said that policy has not changed in spite of price volatility.