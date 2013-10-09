FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Fresnillo says explosives permit reinstated in Mexico mine
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Miner Fresnillo says explosives permit reinstated in Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fresnillo, the world’s largest primary silver producer, has had its explosives permit reinstated at its Noche Buena mine in northern Mexico, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Fresnillo said the permit had been suspended after a land dispute with a local agrarian community. The Noche Buena mine, which produced 36,690 ounces of gold in 2012 and is run by the company’s Minera Penmont subsidiary, is now operational, Fresnillo said.

However, Fresnillo said it is still awaiting approval from a magistrate in the northern state of Sonora to reinstate explosive permits at its Herradura and Soledad mines.

“Fresnillo Plc is currently evaluating the impact on the 2013 gold production guidance and will be in a position to update the market following the lifting of the suspension of the explosives permit at Herradura and Soledad,” the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
