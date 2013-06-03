FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Frisco says work at gold, silver mine suspended
June 3, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Frisco says work at gold, silver mine suspended

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Minera Frisco, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Monday production at its gold and silver mine El Coronel was suspended due to an “illegal act” by a small group of workers.

In a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange the company gave no further details about the suspension caused by the dissident group of workers at the mine in Zacatecas, central Mexico.

A company spokeswoman did not respond immediately to a call and email.

El Coronel, which is undergoing a big expansion, produced 42,211 ounces of gold and 4,234 ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2013, according to Frisco’s latest quarterly report.

Separately, the company said two other mines, San Francisco del Oro and Minera Maria, are on strike.

San Francisco del Oro, in Chihuahua state in northern Mexico, produces gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper and has a capacity to process 4,000 tons of ore a day.

Minera Maria, in Sonora state in the north of Mexico, produces copper for copper cathodes.

It was not clear whether production at these two mines has also been suspended.

