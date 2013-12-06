FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Minera Frisco says operations suspended at El Coronel mine
December 6, 2013 / 7:53 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Minera Frisco says operations suspended at El Coronel mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Minera Frisco, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday that operations at its top-producing El Coronel gold mine have been suspended due to what the company described as an “illegal” occupation by unionized workers.

El Coronel, located in the northern state of Zacatecas, has produced nearly 95,000 ounces of gold this year through September, according to Minera Frisco data. The disruption to operations began on Thursday morning, the company said, adding all of its other mines were operating normally.

