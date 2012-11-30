FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican regulator OKs Banorte, IMSS purchase of BBVA pension fund
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

Mexican regulator OKs Banorte, IMSS purchase of BBVA pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s pension fund regulator Consar said on Thursday it has approved the $1.6 billion acquisition of BBVA’s pension fund in the country by Grupo Financiero Banorte and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Banorte and the IMSS, a state-run health organization, will now run Mexico’s biggest pension fund, with nearly a third of the total market.

Consar said the combination of Banorte and the IMSS’ existing Afore XXI Banorte fund with Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s Bancomer fund will not exceed the market share limit of 20 percent.

The deal still needs approval from Mexico’s antitrust agency Cofeco to be final.

Banorte, which runs Mexico’s No. 4 bank by assets, has been actively bulking up its operations in the country. Last year, the group bought boutique bank Ixe, which gave it access to Ixe’s portfolio of wealthy clients.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.