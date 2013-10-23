FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno pays $275 mln for property package
October 23, 2013 / 6:10 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican REIT Fibra Uno pays $275 mln for property package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest real estate investment trust Fibra Uno on Wednesday said it paid $275 million for 29 industrial properties and four further properties for its land reserve.

The REIT said it made the purchases from Mexican property developers Grupo GP and Clarion Partners, according to a statement.

Fibra Uno was the first REIT to launch in Mexico in 2011. It currently has 316 properties in 29 states of Mexico with a rentable area of approximately 3.1 million square meters.

