FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 to urge members to act against economic uncertainty-Mexico
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

G20 to urge members to act against economic uncertainty-Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 economic powers will urge members to take decisions to reduce economic uncertainty when policymakers meet early next month, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.

Mexico will host finance ministers and central bankers from the bloc of advanced and developing countries next weekend.

Rodriguez told reporters that uncertainty was costing jobs and putting pressure on global growth.

Asked if Spain should seek financial aid, he said it was up to countries to take their own decisions, but added that in general, firewalls had to be used for them to be effective. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.