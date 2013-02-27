FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico airport operator GAP quarterly profit drops 10.5 pct
February 27, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico airport operator GAP quarterly profit drops 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) posted a 10.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as revenue fell and it spent more servicing debt.

The company said fourth-quarter profit fell to 527 million pesos ($40.94 million) from 589 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue fell 3.3 percent to 1.214 billion pesos compared to 1.256 billion pesos a year earlier.

GAP’s Mexican shares rose 0.09 percent to close at 78.09 pesos before the company reported results.

Railroad company and miner Grupo Mexico holds 29.6 percent of GAP’s shares.

GAP has been battling Grupo Mexico in Mexico’s courts to enforce internal bylaws that say no minority shareholder can hold more than 10 percent of GAP’s shares.

Earlier this week, a Mexican court ruled that the airport operator could not prevent Grupo Mexico from holding more than 10 percent of its shares. GAP said it will appeal this ruling.

