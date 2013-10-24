FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower 3rd-qtr profit
October 24, 2013 / 8:44 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower 3rd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell 0.9 percent, hurt by a higher tax burden.

The company said third-quarter profit slipped to 465.1 million pesos ($35.4 million), from 469.3 million pesos a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent to 1.32 billion pesos, compared to the same period last year.

The company said the number of passengers rose 11.5 percent over the quarter.

GAP shares closed down 0.3 percent at 69.26 pesos before the company reported its results.

