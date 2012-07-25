FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican airport operator GAP posts 61 pct profit jump
July 25, 2012 / 10:49 PM / in 5 years

Mexican airport operator GAP posts 61 pct profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, or GAP, posted on Wednesday a 61 percent jump in second-quarter net earnings helped by lower financial costs.

The company earned 350.7 million pesos ($26 million) in the April-June period, up from 218 million pesos a year earlier. Its costs dropped by 23.5 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 1.211 billion pesos, the company said. Passenger traffic rose 5 percent in the second quarter, driven by strong domestic growth.

The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, ended down 0.12 percent at 51.67 pesos on Wednesday, before results were disclosed.

