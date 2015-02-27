FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower 4th-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates airports along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, on Friday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 30 percent on weak revenue and a less favorable tax bill.

The company reported a profit of 627 million pesos ($42.5 million), compared to a profit of 896 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter that included a 207 million peso tax benefit.

Revenue fell 0.45 percent to 1.334 billion pesos, hurt by a drop in international passenger traffic and anemic growth in local traveler numbers.

GAP shares were down 0.09 percent at 100.88 pesos in morning trading.

$1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.